SCHOOL SHOOTING

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Triangle students participate in National School Walkout

EMBED </>More Videos

Friday marked the 19th anniversary of the Columbine massacre. (WTVD)

By
Students from area schools are joining fellow students from across the country participating in walkouts to advocate for stricter gun laws on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine massacre.

PHOTOS: Triangle students participate in National School Walkout

Students walked out of schools including Chapel Hill High, East Chapel Hill High and Enloe High in Raleigh.

"All these recent shootings, people want a change," Chapel Hill High Student Beckett Peterson told ABC11.



"This is really a powerful message we're trying to send that enough with gun violence in our schools," said Chapel Hill High Student Thomas Inman.

EMBED More News Videos

Students from area schools joined students from across the country participating in walkouts.



Students rallied at the old post office on 179 East Franklin Street in Chapel Hill.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools said that by students leaving campus, it's a violation of the student code of conduct and that there will be consequences.

In a phone message to students, high school principals said in part: "We fully support student voice, however it must be done in a way that is safe and doesn't negatively impact education."

But some students said they'll take the risk to get their voices heard.

"With our school, they're like we fully support this but the second you walk off campus we don't support it," Peterson said. "We feel that's not right. We're going to speak. We're going to say what we think is right."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationcolumbine school shootingschool shootinggun violence
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL SHOOTING
1 hurt, 1 in custody in shooting at Florida high school
Columbine HS holds day of service, not walkouts, on April 20
Hundreds to attend National 2nd Amendment Rally in Raleigh
Galvanized by Parkland, teens nationwide organize gun safety town halls
More school shooting
EDUCATION
Barbara Bush Foundation highlights first lady's legacy
Meet 94-year-old Alma Boykin, a beloved volunteer at Hunter Elementary
Harvey-damaged Barbara Bush Library to reopen in May
Leesville Road schools on 'code yellow' Friday afternoon
More Education
Top Stories
Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush's passing
Fayetteville power outage cause fixed, lights coming back on
Comedian recognizes Raleigh coffee shop for act of kindness
Producer and DJ known as Avicii has been found dead
Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters resigns
Durham auto repair shop owner faces tax evasion charge
Raleigh man gets taken for a ride with terrifying Craigslist scam
National Guardsmen punished over video of oath recited with hand puppet
Show More
1 hurt, 1 in custody in shooting at Florida high school
Truck overturns during multi-vehicle wreck; minor injuries reported
Preschool bans kids from using term 'best friend'
Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
How April 20 became a pot day
More News