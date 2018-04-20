ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Producer and DJ known as Avicii has been found dead

In this Aug. 30, 2013 file photo, the Grammy-nominated Swedish DJ-producer, Avicii poses for a portrait, in New York. Avicii released his debut album, "True," on Sept. 17, 2013. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK --
The Swedish-born producer and DJ known as Avicii has been found dead in Oman.

Publicist Diana Baron said in a statement that the 28-year-old DJ, born Tim Bergling, was in Muscat, Oman.

Avicii was a pioneer of the contemporary Electronic Dance Movement and a rare DJ capable of worldwide arena tour. He won two MTV Music Awards, one Billboard Music Award and earned two Grammy nominations. His biggest hit was "Le7els."



His death comes just days after he was nominated for a Billboard Music Award for top dance/electronic album for his EP "Avicii (01)."

His hits include "Wake Me Up!" ''The Days" and "You Make Me."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsmusic
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Comedian recognizes Raleigh coffee shop for act of kindness
First Saudi cinema opens with popcorn and 'Black Panther'
Johnny Galecki returns as David on 'Roseanne'
The women of 'Scandal' on female empowerment
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Chapel Hill teacher assistant one of 3 charged in Burlington murder
North Korea says it has suspended missile tests, will close nuclear test site
Mental capacity believed to be a factor in Raleigh dealership crash
'Smallville' actress Allison Mack arrested in sex trafficking case
Now Open: County Fare, the Triangle's new food-truck focused venue
Gabi's Grounds: Raleigh GoFundMe going viral
Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush's passing
LIVE: Mourners pay respects to Barbara Bush at public viewing
Show More
PHOTOS & VIDEO: Triangle students participate in National School Walkout
What Peters resigning means for the Hurricanes
Fayetteville power outage cause fixed, lights coming back on
Comedian recognizes Raleigh coffee shop for act of kindness
Durham auto repair shop owner faces tax evasion charge
More News