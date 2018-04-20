Gabi's Grounds: Raleigh GoFundMe going viral

Twenty-year-old Gabi Angelini, from Raleigh, is trying to raise $200,000 for a new business-- a local coffee shop that will employ people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
"It's important to invite my disability friends to come work with me," Gabi says on her GoFundMe page. "We're gonna have a fun time together and sing and dance a lot."
The idea for the shop came from the fact that Gabi was having a hard time finding a job due to her intellectual disability.
"She applied to several jobs over the summer, and everyone said no," Gabi's mom Mary told GoFundMe. "So that just solidified that if I want her to be successful, we're gonna have to make it happen."
Gabi was recently featured on Right This Minute which airs at 2:30 p.m. weekdays on ABC11.
Related Topics:
familyfeel goodabc11 togetherRaleigh
familyfeel goodabc11 togetherRaleigh