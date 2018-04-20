ABC11 TOGETHER

Gabi's Grounds: Raleigh GoFundMe going viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Credit: GoFundMe (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
Twenty-year-old Gabi Angelini, from Raleigh, is trying to raise $200,000 for a new business-- a local coffee shop that will employ people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"It's important to invite my disability friends to come work with me," Gabi says on her GoFundMe page. "We're gonna have a fun time together and sing and dance a lot."

The idea for the shop came from the fact that Gabi was having a hard time finding a job due to her intellectual disability.

"She applied to several jobs over the summer, and everyone said no," Gabi's mom Mary told GoFundMe. "So that just solidified that if I want her to be successful, we're gonna have to make it happen."

Gabi was recently featured on Right This Minute which airs at 2:30 p.m. weekdays on ABC11.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyfeel goodabc11 togetherRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
21st Annual Community Dinner this Sunday at McDougle School in Carrboro
19th Annual Walk to Defeat ALS returns to Raleigh today
VOTE: 1 of 3 Durham parks has chance to receive $20,000
Perspectives: ALS Walk, Angels Among Us, Dogwood Festival
More abc11 together
FAMILY & PARENTING
Family welcomes 14th son: 'I can't imagine not doing this'
Mom-to-be gets best baby shower gift ever: No 'thank you' notes
Firefighter mourns unexpected death of wife after giving birth to twins
Mom shamed for letting child eat PB&J at Target store
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Shock after Chapel Hill teacher assistant charged in Burlington murder
Gov. Cooper declares emergency in 2 counties for tornado
19th Annual Walk to Defeat ALS returns to Raleigh today
A call for justice at candlelight vigil for slain Durham restaurant owner
'Smallville' actress Allison Mack arrested in sex trafficking case
Now Open: County Fare, the Triangle's new food-truck focused venue
North Korea says it has suspended missile tests, will close nuclear test site
Mental capacity believed to be a factor in Raleigh dealership crash
Show More
Durham family mourns after beloved husband, father killed in driveway
Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush's passing
PHOTOS & VIDEO: Triangle students participate in National School Walkout
What Peters resigning means for the Hurricanes
Comedian recognizes Raleigh coffee shop for act of kindness
More News