At 11 on #ABC11 new details coming to light about the teaching assistant who was fired from @chccs. @BurlingtonNC_PD arrested her today and charged her with murder in connection with sweepstakes robbery and shooting April 8 pic.twitter.com/IUPMpmEVbq — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) April 21, 2018

From left, Anthony Lamar Cason, Jimal Edward Jenkins, Shamar Ramel Holloway.

A Chapel Hill teacher assistant was among three people arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man in anTanesha Annette Jeffries, 23, was arrested by police Friday in the 1300 block of Glenn Street in Burlington and charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon without incident.Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools said in a message to parents and staff that it "received very disconcerting news from the Burlington Police that one of our employees, Tanesha Jeffries, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a robbery in Alamance County."The school system said Jeffries has been terminated from her job with the district. She had worked as a teacher assistant at Northside Elementary School with pre-kindergarten students."This news is devastating for a variety of reasons," Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools Superintendent Pam Baldwin wrote in the message. "This is an extremely difficult situation ... we recognize this is very troubling, but know that we will lock arms and take care of our Northside students and staff members...and together we will work through this."The news left parents and staffers shocked."I think we were alerted when they found out, and they did the best job they could communicating it to the parents, teachers and staff," said Northside Elementary parent Nicole Budd. We don't know the whole story yet so until we know that, we can't make any other judgments."It sounds like a really bad circumstance," Budd added, "but I don't think the school district is responsible necessarily."Mary Pope, a teaching assistant at the school, knew Jeffries."I met her this year when school started back so I was really shocked because that's not who I know," Pope said. "I don't know her personal life but working with her, she's a good TA to work with so I have no idea what happened. I hope that it's not true."Pope said teacher assistants don't make a lot of money but children "have to be your first priority.""I just know I liked her, I liked working with her and what I've seen does not fit what I hear," Pope said.Jeffries and three others were implicated in the April 8 robbery and shooting death of 25-year-old Michael Thomas Le of Greensboro at Gone Fishing Sweepstakes at 1365 N. Church St. in Burlington. Other victims were assaulted during the robbery.Anthony Lamar Cason, 22, and Jimal Edward Jenkins, 27, both of Thomasville, have also been charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.They were arrested Tuesday.Jenkins faces additional charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious Injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.All three are being held in the Alamance County Detention Center without bond.A fourth suspect, Shamar Ramel Holloway, 35, of Graham, has been charged but is not in custody.He faces charges of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.Burlington Police ask that if you have any information as to Holloway's whereabouts to please call police at (336) 229-3500 or Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-tip method, both possible cash rewards. Holloway is considered armed and dangerous.