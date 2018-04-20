Zion Williamson makes it official, signs Letter of Intent for Duke

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --As expected, slam dunk monster Zion Williamson made it official Friday, signing his National Letter of Intent king to play for Duke University next season.
The 6-6 Williamson has electrified crowds with his dunking and scoring prowess throughout his high school years, and he is rated by ESPN as the nation's No. 2 prospect.
The only player ranked ahead of Williamson is 6-7 R.J. Barrett, who - you guessed it - will join Williamson at Duke in the fall.
The No. 3 player is also headed the Blue Devils' way - that would be Cam Reddish, another gifted 6-7 forward.
Expected to run the show for Duke will be point guard Tre Jones, the No. 10 ranked recruit in the 2018-19 class. He's the younger brother of Tyus Jones, who helped the Blue Devils win the national championship in 2015.