Trump considering pardon for black boxer convicted of 'immorality'

Trump tweets that the actor Sylvester Stallone called him to share Johnson's story.
Sylvester Stallone called me with the story of heavyweight boxing champion Jack Johnson. His trials and tribulations were great, his life complex and controversial. Others have looked at this over the years, most thought it would be done, but yes, I am considering a Full Pardon!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018
Trump says Johnson's "trials and tribulations were great, his life complex and controversial."
The president adds: "Others have looked at this over the years, most thought it would be done, but yes, I am considering a Full Pardon!"
Johnson was convicted in 1913 for violating the Mann Act, which made it illegal to transport women across state lines for "immoral" purposes.
The boxer died in 1946. His great-great niece has pressed Trump for a posthumous pardon.