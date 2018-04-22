RALEIGH NEWS

Police investigating homicide at Knights Inn in Raleigh

(Gary Cooper)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are investigating the death of a woman after responding to an EMS call early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a check-in with EMS at the Knights Inn in the 3800 block of New Bern Avenue around 4:45 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit www.raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidehomicide investigationraleigh newswake county newsraleigh policeRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RALEIGH NEWS
Thousands come out for annual Walk to Defeat ALS
Mental capacity believed to be a factor in Raleigh dealership crash
Raleigh man gets taken for a ride with terrifying Craigslist scam
19th annual Walk to Defeat ALS returns to Raleigh today
More raleigh news
Top Stories
Police: 4 dead in Waffle House shooting near Nashville, Tennessee
Parkland survivor, Newtown family members, team up for student safety summit in Raleigh
Mother accidentally shoots, kills 2-year-old daughter: Police
Former Durham Bulls player Danny Farquhar critical after brain hemorrhage
Earth Day shopping all year? REI aims to make it happen
CDC expands warning to consumers over tainted romaine lettuce
Trump considering pardon for black boxer convicted of 'immorality'
Man's body found near Fayetteville intersection
Show More
8 deals, steals and freebies for Earth Day 2018
Verne Troyer, actor who played Mini-Me, dead at 49
Rogue cat loose in NY airport
Shock after Chapel Hill teacher assistant charged in Burlington murder
Thousands come out for annual Walk to Defeat ALS
More News