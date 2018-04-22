Historic church vandalized; community aims to spread love, forgiveness

It's been four Sundays since Easter at Massey's Chapel in Durham.In those four Sundays, the congregation has been left searching for answers after they found vandals spray painting on the historic church's doors.In the weeks since the vandals tried to steal the church's joy, Pastor Kirkpatrick says there have been no updates into the investigation as to who is responsible.But, the church is not a church of retaliation or vengeance, it is rather a church of forgiveness.The community looks to extend an olive branch to those responsible for the congregation's grief."We're still concerned for the individual who was desperate enough to do vandalism before Easter Sunday," said Pastor Kirkpatrick.The church has consulted a security team and considers security cameras for the campus."Our intention is not to create a compound. We're a church that's been here since the 1860s were not going anywhere," said member Cooper Linton.Anyone with information on the vandals is asked to contact the Durham Police Department.