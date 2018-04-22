SPORTS

Bodybuilding couple gearing up for Raleigh competition

EMBED </>More Videos

Bodybuilding has become hobby for this Triangle couple. (WTVD)

By
Nichole Gunderson and her husband Tony Butler are getting ready to compete in the North Carolina State IFBB Champions of Power and Grace competition at the Raleigh Convention Center May 4-6.


Gunderson decided she wanted to get into fitness competitions just last year.

In her first competition, The Cutler Classic in Richmond, Va., she finished in second out of 15 women.

Gunderson's interest in the sport encouraged her husband to get back into competing.

After taking three years off her husband, Tony Butler, joined her in the Cutler Classic and finished in third in his respective category.

Bodybuilding has become their hobby, from grocery shopping to working out they're a team and hold each other accountable.

The two hope to continue competing together for many years to come, with the idea of going pro not out of the question.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsfitnessRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
76-year-old mom and her son give back to Rocky Mount through baseball
Former Durham Bulls player Danny Farquhar critical after brain hemorrhage
Trump considering pardon for black boxer convicted of 'immorality'
Brian Boyle, Roberto Luongo, Jordan Staal finalists for Masterton Trophy
More Sports
Top Stories
Raleigh Police: Man charged with murder in woman's death at Knights Inn
Tennessee authorities: Suspect in Nashville shooting still at large, possibly with two guns
What we know about Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr.
NC Museum of Life and Science welcomes new litter of red wolf pups
Free apple on Delta flight ends up costing woman $500
Mother accidentally shoots, kills 2-year-old daughter: Police
Historic church vandalized; community aims to spread love, forgiveness
Parkland survivor, Newtown family members, team up for student safety summit in Raleigh
Show More
Former Durham Bulls player Danny Farquhar critical after brain hemorrhage
Earth Day shopping all year? REI aims to make it happen
CDC expands warning to consumers over tainted romaine lettuce
Trump considering pardon for black boxer convicted of 'immorality'
Man's body found near Fayetteville intersection
More News