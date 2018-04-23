ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Michael Jackson's first moonwalk shoes up for auction

The shoes worn by Michael Jackson when he first moonwalked in public are going up for auction next month. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
They're almost as iconic as Michael Jackson's glove, and they can be yours - for a price.

The shoes worn by the King of Pop when he performed his signature moonwalk for the first time on stage are going up for auction.

Jackson donned the black loafers during rehearsals for the "Motown 25" TV special in 1983.

GWS Auctions said Jackson gave the shoes to a dancer and choreographer after the rehearsal, who had them ever since.

They're expected to sell for at least $10,000 at the May 26 auction.
