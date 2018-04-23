CAREERS

Harley-Davidson's #findyourfreedom internship comes with free bike

EMBED </>More Videos

Harley-Davidson is looking for summer interns with a need for speed - well, a need for adventure. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Harley-Davidson is looking for summer interns with a need for speed - well, a need for adventure.

In their 12-week #findyourfreedom summer internship, the company is giving interns a "hands-on experience in integrated marketing communications."

Eight college students will have the opportunity to ride bikes and share their experiences through social media and in-person work events.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Not only will the students be compensated, but they also get to keep the motorcycles at the end of the program, yep, that's right - a free bike.

"We'll teach you to ride, give you a bike and pay you to discover motorcycle culture while you find your freedom on the open road," the company said on their website. "And at the end of it all, you'll get to keep a bike."

Applicants must be a junior and senior level college students (or equivalent) or recent graduates looking to pursue a career in social media. They must be 18 years or older.

A full list of job requirements can be found on the company's website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersinternshipmotorcyclesjobs
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
Job openings at ABC11
ALDI hiring for Cary, Apex locations
Durham named best city for millennials in US
Wake Co. job fair: More than 3,500 hospitality positions
More Careers
Top Stories
20-year-old dead after driver hits tree, fire hydrant in Raleigh
It's a boy! Kate Middleton gives birth
Former Giants, Jets kicker apologizes for tweeting gun photo
Police give 'all clear' at Holly Springs HS after possible threat
Boy riding bike with father killed, hit by suspected drunk driver
Raleigh police arrest man accused of killing woman at Knights Inn
Southwest canceling 40 flights per day after deadly accident
Squirrel wins UC Berkeley student senate seat
Show More
Bodybuilding couple gearing up for Raleigh competition
Tennessee authorities: Suspect in Nashville shooting still at large, possibly with two guns
What we know about Waffle House shooting hero
NC Museum of Life and Science welcomes new litter of red wolf pups
Free apple on Delta flight ends up costing woman $500
More News