Police give 'all clear' at Holly Springs High School after possible threat

EMBED </>More Videos

Students at Holly Springs High School got a late start Monday morning after a possible threat was called into police about the school.

HOLLY SPRINGS (WTVD) --
Students at Holly Springs High School got a late start Monday morning after a possible threat was called in the school.

Several calls went out to parents before 6 a.m. alerting them to a possible bomb threat.

EMBED More News Videos

Police are investigating a possible threat to Holly Springs High School Monday morning.



Police and K9 units swept the school's campus for several hours before giving the "all clear."

Officers said they were unable to find a credible threat.

Buses were released to pick up students around 7:45 a.m.; however, school officials said elementary students would be picked up first.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
threatschool threatbomb threatHolly Springs
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
20-year-old dead after driver hits tree, fire hydrant in Raleigh
It's a boy! Kate Middleton gives birth
Former Giants, Jets kicker apologizes for tweeting gun photo
Boy riding bike with father killed, hit by suspected drunk driver
Raleigh police arrest man accused of killing woman at Knights Inn
Southwest canceling 40 flights per day after deadly accident
Harley-Davidson's summer internship comes with free bike
Squirrel wins UC Berkeley student senate seat
Show More
Bodybuilding couple gearing up for Raleigh competition
Tennessee authorities: Suspect in Nashville shooting still at large, possibly with two guns
What we know about Waffle House shooting hero
NC Museum of Life and Science welcomes new litter of red wolf pups
Free apple on Delta flight ends up costing woman $500
More News