Boy riding bike with father killed, hit by suspected drunk driver

EMBED </>More Videos

Child killed in suspected DUI crash. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on April 23, 2018. (WPVI)

By
WEST PHILADELPHIA --
A 6-year-old boy was killed and his father was critically injured after police say they were struck by a suspected drunk driver while on a minibike ride in West Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police were called to the scene around 11:15 p.m. Sunday at 63rd and Callowhill streets.

Police said the 24-year-old father was riding a minibike with his son. They said the bike was not registered or street legal. It had no lights and the father and son weren't wearing helmets.

EMBED More News Videos

Action Cam: Scene of fatal minibike crash in West Philadelphia on April 23, 2018.



The two were going south on 63rd when a northbound SUV struck the pair as it was turning left onto Callowhill.

Arriving police and medics found multiple people lying in the roadway.

The unresponsive 6-year-old boy was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say the 28-year-old male driver appeared impaired. They say he was driving with a suspended license. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment.

Police say they found a bottle and can of beer in the SUV. The driver is expected to be charged with DUI.

The father was taken to Lankenau Medical Center for injuries to his head, hip, and leg. Doctors say he had to have one leg partially amputated.

If he survives, police say the father may face charges for putting his child in danger.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsdui crashDUIchild killedbicycle crashWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Wet weather hitting the Triangle today, tomorrow
Canada police: Van hits at least 8 people in Toronto
Waffle House shooting suspect taken into custody
Alumni voicing disappointment with NCCU's new logo
PHOTOS: Prince William and Duchess Kate introduce public to new baby prince
Police: Woman punched RDU officer who said she couldn't fly with her dog
'American Idol' voting goes live on both coasts!
Mother charged after allegedly setting car on fire with kids inside
Show More
School safety, student mental health discussed at the House Select Committee
20-year-old dead after driver hits tree, fire hydrant in Raleigh
Kate Middleton gives birth to royal baby No. 3
Former Giants, Jets kicker apologizes for tweeting gun photo
Police give 'all clear' at Holly Springs HS after possible threat
More News