Durham police ID man, children injured in train crash

Durham police are investigating after a train collided with a pickup truck.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Three people were injured Monday evening when a train collided with a pickup truck near the intersection of Driver Street and Pettigrew Street, according to Durham police.



The crash happened shortly before 6:00 p.m. when an Amtrak passenger train collided with a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was on the railroad tracks between the crossing arms.

According to investigators, the westbound train struck the bed of the pickup truck on the passenger side, causing the truck to spin around and end up next to the train tracks.

Police have identified the driver of the truck as Ananias Hyman, 38, of Durham.


Police say the three occupants of the pickup truck - Ananias, his 8-year-old son Jaden, and his 2-year-old daughter Jace- were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

Ananias and Jace suffered minor injuries while the Jaden suffered critical injuries in the crash.

Durham police said that 140 passengers were on the train and were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.
