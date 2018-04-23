Durham homeowners not pleased with planned roundabout construction

Durham homeowners are not welcoming the idea of new roundabouts to calm traffic.Homeowners are upset with the potential effects on trees, shrubs and lawns."Yes, I'm losing a chunk of my property value which, since I just retired this year, is kind of a bummer," said homeowner Annie Norris.Her neighbor Kevin Taylor said he's losing several trees and part of his yard as part of the project."My neighbor on this side, you can see where the stake is," said Taylor. " Pretty soon they'll be in his house!""I'm losing all the privacy that I have. You can't see my porch from here," Norris said. "I can sit on my porch, watch all the cars go by. That's gonna be exposed now, and I won't be able to plant anything there."Representatives from the State Department of Transportation invited people interested in the roundabout planned for Mineral Springs Road to a public forum on Monday evening.