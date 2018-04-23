FOOD & DRINK

From tater tots to cheesecake: Check out 4 top affordable food trucks in Raleigh

Photo: Sujung S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to try the best food trucks in town?

Using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable food trucks in Raleigh.

1. Deli-icious



Photo: Jacob C./Yelp

Topping the list is Deli-icious, a food truck that offers a rotating menu of modern American eats. It can usually be found at 1100 Paine Ct. in Falls of Neuse, as well as at local events. With offerings like crab quesadilla and the Smokey and the Bandit panini (chicken, avocado, chipotle mayo and provolone cheese), the deli and food truck has earned four stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp.

2. Philly's Cheesesteaks



Photo: Chrissy I./Yelp

Next up is Five Points's Philly's Cheesesteaks, situated at 1641 Glenwood Ave. In addition to cheesesteaks, the food truck also offers sides like cheese fries made with Wiz. With four stars out of 24 reviews on Yelp, the food truck has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

3. The Tot Spot



Photo: Juyoung S./Yelp

Five Points's The Tot Spot, located at 1041 Wirewood Dr., and found around town, is another top choice. It specializes in tater tots with toppings. Look for the the buffalo chicken tots with chicken, buffalo cheese sauce and blue cheese crumbles or the California tots with rotisserie chicken, avocado and bacon. Yelpers have given the local favorite four stars out of five reviews.

4. Cocoa Forte Desserts



Photo: Nicole M./Yelp

Cocoa Forte Desserts, a food truck that specializes in chocolate-dipped cheesecake, is another affordable go-to, with five stars out of three Yelp reviews. Options include the Dulce Tigre, dipped in caramel dip and topped with toasted almonds and white chocolate drizzle, or the Cocoa Carribbean covered in toasted coconut, sweet coconut flakes and lime drizzle. Head over to 411 West Morgan St. to taste for yourself.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineRaleigh
FOOD & DRINK
Now Open: County Fare, the Triangle's new food-truck focused venue
Fry-yay! Get free McDonald's fries on Friday
Jazz up your spring meals with pecans
We check out Raleigh's 18 Seaboard
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Durham police ID man, children injured in train crash
Child found in suitcase ID'd as missing girl from Virginia
Police: Man charged with murder after Raleigh man dies from shooting
One man shot outside home in Northeast Raleigh
Durham homeowners not pleased with planned roundabout construction
Chapel Hill teacher assistant accused in murder appears in court
Did councilman Tyrone Williams violate the city's code of ethics?
Waffle House shooting suspect taken into custody
Show More
Spokesman: George HW Bush hospitalized with blood infection
GQ magazine includes the Bible on 'don't have to read' list
Alumni voicing disappointment with NCCU's new logo
RB Antonio Williams transfers to UNC
Special state committee on school shootings has first meeting
More News