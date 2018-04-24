THEFT

Man sentenced to 50 years for stealing $1.2 million worth of fajitas

EMBED </>More Videos

A former juvenile detention center employee from Texas convicted of stealing over $1.2 million worth of fajitas will be serving 50 years in prison.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas --
A former juvenile detention center employee from Texas convicted of stealing over $1.2 million worth of fajitas will be serving 50 years in prison after he was sentenced on Friday.

Gilberto Escamilla pleaded guilty to theft by a public servant, according to the Brownsville Herald.

The 53-year-old man was working at the Darrel B. Hester Juvenile Detention Center in San Benito at the time.

Escamilla told the court, he started out small, but then it got to the point where he "couldn't control himself anymore."

The Cameron County District Attorney's Office arrested Escamilla last year after a food service driver called the detention center's kitchen to let employees know their 800-pound delivery of fajitas arrived. But, there was just one problem with the order because minor inmates at the juvenile detention center are not served fajitas.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
prisonsentencingcourtcourt casefoodcrimetheftjudgeu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
THEFT
California police warn women of 'slider' thefts at gas stations
Suspect in Walnut Creek half-million-dollar heist takes plea deal
Wilmington woman accused of stealing salad facing deportation
Couple accused of stealing from Stoneman Douglas memorial
More theft
Top Stories
Durham police ID man, children injured in train crash
Elderly man calls police for ride to visit wife in hospital
Police: Woman tried to abduct babies from Carolina hospitals
Woman charged after allegedly snapping kitten's neck
Unruly passenger removed from Miami to Chicago flight
Boys stop basketball game to kneel for passing funeral procession
Ex-wife: Suspect in incestuous murders had 'explosive' temper
Child found in suitcase ID'd as missing girl from Virginia
Show More
Man attacked by shark, bear and rattlesnake in less than 4 years
Police: Man charged with murder after Raleigh man dies from shooting
One man shot outside home in Northeast Raleigh
Durham homeowners not pleased with planned roundabout construction
Chapel Hill teacher assistant accused in murder appears in court
More News