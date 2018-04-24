BUSINESS

Raleigh's booming corridor: Midtown East, home to Wegmans

The first Wegmans in North Carolina is scheduled to open this fall.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Piles of dirt and construction equipment that sit along Wake Forest Road just south of I-440 in Raleigh will soon be known as Midtown East.

"The Gateway to Raleigh" is how developer Regency Centers is marketing Midtown East, anchored by a 120,000 square foot Wegmans.


The shopping center will sit between Trader Joe's and Costco and is expected is be completed by fall of 2019.

Eric Davidson, spokesperson for Florida-based Regency Centers, said 86 percent of the project's space is either in the lease or lease negotiation.

Besides Wegmans, the following tenants have signed:

  • Club Pilates

  • Cava, a Mediterranean Restaurant

  • Maple Street Biscuit Company

  • Bella Lifestyle, Nail Salon

  • Salon del Sol, an Aveda Hair Salon

A 700-plus parking deck with hundreds of additional street parking will make for easy access to Midtown East, which is still leasing spaces for more restaurants, boutique fitness studios and other services.

Jennifer Martin, Executive Director of Shop Local Raleigh is eager to see how yet another major grocery store inside the beltline affects growth in Raleigh.

Downtown is already welcoming a Publix and Harris Teeter.

"Even if it's not a local independent store, if you're still shopping at a business here in Raleigh, you're spending money with a business that's employing local people, that's paying taxes right here, and they are keeping that money here invested in this community," Martin said.

As for the new branding of this already heavily-traveled corridor, Martin is a fan of Midtown East.

"We really want to make sure that we also focus on our character here- make sure that we don't lose that- why do people move here?" she said. "We also love that there's so much available here. We don't have to leave this area to find things."
