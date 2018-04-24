TROUBLESHOOTER

Waiting for your cruise robocall money? Keep waiting!

Norwegian Cruise Lines is one of the companies involved. (Shutterstock file)

By
The check is NOT in the mail.

That's the message for those of you who were waiting for your money from the cruise robocall settlement. Last year, we told you about the class action settlement where you could be eligible for up to $900 if you received a robocall about a free cruise. The calls violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

Now viewers shared with me an email they received from the courts that stated that more than 2 million claims were filed by consumers, and it's unknown how many may be fraudulent.

The email states, "To ensure that only valid claims are recognized, the Court has ordered that all recipients of the email must submit proof of their connection to the phone numbers at issue before their claims can be deemed valid."

Here is the website where you can learn more information on providing proof on the phone number that may be part of the class action settlement Charvat v. Resort Marketing Group, Inc. et al
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financecruise shiptelephonesettlementtroubleshooterNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
See if you're owed money in free cruise robocall settlement
TROUBLESHOOTER
Troubleshooter helps veteran get disability check after hack
More eggs recalled! 200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears
Troubleshooter helps Fayetteville man gets $500 in unclaimed cash
Scammers target cell phone users claiming account is suspended
More troubleshooter
PERSONAL FINANCE
Troubleshooter helps veteran get disability check after hack
Troubleshooter helps Fayetteville man gets $500 in unclaimed cash
NC tax filing deadline extended to April 18 at midnight
Scammers target cell phone users claiming account is suspended
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Boy, 8, remains critical; Durham train crash called avoidable
Murdered Durham man honored by friends and family
Domestic violence took Vance County woman's life, daughter says
Raleigh mom, child injured when own SUV rolls backward
Raleigh's booming corridor: Midtown East, home to Wegmans
Rapper Meek Mill freed from prison after high-court order
Police: Woman tried to abduct babies from Carolina hospitals
Third suspect charged with inciting riot at Raleigh high school
Show More
Racist videos prompt investigations from 2 universities
Troubleshooter helps veteran get disability check after hack
Cumberland 'Lifesaver' for dementia patients could lose funding
Update: Police say woman turned herself in after deadly hit-and-run on Durham Freeway
Toronto driver charged with 10 counts of 1st degree murder
More News