Waiting for your cruise robocall money? Keep waiting!

The check is NOT in the mail.
That's the message for those of you who were waiting for your money from the cruise robocall settlement. Last year, we told you about the class action settlement where you could be eligible for up to $900 if you received a robocall about a free cruise. The calls violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.
Now viewers shared with me an email they received from the courts that stated that more than 2 million claims were filed by consumers, and it's unknown how many may be fraudulent.
The email states, "To ensure that only valid claims are recognized, the Court has ordered that all recipients of the email must submit proof of their connection to the phone numbers at issue before their claims can be deemed valid."
Here is the website where you can learn more information on providing proof on the phone number that may be part of the class action settlement Charvat v. Resort Marketing Group, Inc. et al
Related Topics:
financecruise shiptelephonesettlementtroubleshooterNC
financecruise shiptelephonesettlementtroubleshooterNC