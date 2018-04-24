Murdered Durham man honored by friends and family

Tonight on #ABC11 a community comes together to remember a man gunned down 3 weeks ago in @CityofDurhamNC. So far no clues as to who might have pulled the trigger. @DurhamPoliceNC pic.twitter.com/J0Yz2EnO5P — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) April 25, 2018

Family and friends came together Tuesday to remember a Durham man murdered three weeks ago.Durham Police sayand killed Jerome Jackson on Moreland Avenue on April 3.Jackson's father spoke at a vigil near where his son lost his life."I pray to God for his soul," said Jerome Sr., who joined with the Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham for the vigil. "I pray for the souls that took his life and I pray for closure in his situation that God and only God can step in. My son was a young, young soul and he died way earlier than God would've called him."Jackson's brother also spoke Tuesday."We're going to miss Jerome," he said. "We're all going through a lot of grief. We're all hurting. I can't stop crying, I lost my brother. I forgive whoever did this to him.Friends and family said he was a dedicated worker at the Durham Co-Op on Chapel Hill Road. He leaves behind an 11-year-old son.Police still do not have any leads in this case. They do not believe the shooting was random.