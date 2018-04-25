Miss America 2005 marries girlfriend in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, AL --A former Miss America has married the love of her life, and same-sex partner, in a Southern-style ceremony in her native state - Alabama.
Deidre Downs Gunn, who was crowned Miss America in 2005 and is now a practicing doctor, tied the knot with her partner, attorney Abbott Jones, at the Birmingham Museum of Art on April 14, People magazine reported.
Congratulations to Miss America 2005 @deidredowns! Wishing you and @abbottjones all the happiness in the world! https://t.co/yoVrckCdmf— Miss America Org (@MissAmericaOrg) April 16, 2018
"Saying our vows in front of our family and friends and making that commitment to the love of my life was the most meaningful part of the day for me," Downs Gunn, 37, an obstetrician-gynecologist at the University of Alabama-Birmingham, told People.
Congratulations to #DrandMrsAmerica (@deidredowns and @abbottjones) on your beautiful wedding! #LoveIsLove ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 https://t.co/6CnIcjFRVM— Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) April 17, 2018
Downs Gunn's 8-year-old son, Jack, gave her away and acted as best man, People said.
Downs Gunn married Andrew Gunn in 2008 but later divorced.
The reception was packed with a ton of Southern goodies like mini chicken and waffles, fried, okra, fried green tomatoes, and buttermilk biscuits.
The Associated Press reports the couple spent their honeymoon in Ireland.
Wedding photo courtesy Kelli & Daniel Taylor Photography.