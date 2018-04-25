Know someone trying to look fly on a budget this prom season?
MoneyCrashers.com has some tips to help:
Consider buying over renting
When it comes to buying a tuxedo, buying may be the best option instead of renting.
Buying will also save money down the road if you will wear the tux again.
Don't fear off brands
When it comes to dresses, if it's a great price and is beautiful, go for it!
It's likely no one is going to be checking the designer tag for a name brand.
Borrow a dress
If you have a cousin or friend with a dress you love, consider asking to borrow it.
It will give the dress a second chance at life and you the option of saving money!
