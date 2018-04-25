12-year-old trapped underwater for 9 minutes in Myrtle Beach resort pool

EMBED </>More Videos

Horrifying moments caught on camera at a South Carolina resort. (WTVD)

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina (WTVD) --
Police in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina say a 12-year-old-boy is alive after being trapped underwater for nine minutes.

A video shows the boy and his friend swimming around the lazy river at a resort. They removed a metal grate on the floor.

The boy was swimming down to explore the hole but his leg became stuck. His friend and some adults tried to get him out, but were unsuccessful.

Emergency crews were able to finally pull the boy out of the pool after about nine minutes. Police credit a hotel guest for saving the boy's life. That guest performed underwater mouth to mouth breathing the entire time.

Police are not releasing more information on the boy's condition, only that he is alive.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cprpoolrescueu.s. & worldSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
12-year-old trapped underwater for 9 minutes in resort pool
Top Stories
15-year-old charged in crash that killed 2 Cumberland Co. teens
Harnett County deputy shot in face discharged from hospital
NC woman charged with faking cancer for 8 years
Audi recalls about 1.2M vehicles
Woman says Delta workers tied her to wheelchair with blanket
Woman accused of trying to abduct babies from hospitals speaks out
Military sex assault reports jump 10 percent
What is an 'incel,' term Toronto van suspect used?
Show More
Dad says he turned in son after he confessed to stealing a gun
Gas prices aren't coming down any time soon
Frustrated Walmart shopper grabs PA to beg for help
White artist's paintings of black subjects provokes big debate at Raleigh museum
Black women claim they were discriminated against at golf club
More News