SHOPPING

Frustrated Walmart shopper grabs PA to beg for help

EMBED </>More Videos

Frustrated Walmart shopper takes matter into his own hands (Credit: Forrest Hunter via Storyful) (KTRK)

LAWRENCEBURG, Kentucky --
You've likely been there -- feeling so frustrated while shopping, you want to take matters into your own hands. One man did just that when he couldn't find an employee to help him at Walmart.

"Customer needs assistance in sporting goods please. I'm the customer."

Forrest Hunter picked up the intercom, asking for help in the sporting goods section of a Walmart in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.

He says a worker eventually responded, and was a little embarrassed.

Hunter was there to buy his hunting license.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingwalmartu.s. & worldbuzzworthyKentucky
SHOPPING
Amazon rolls out in-car delivery
April 21 is last day to use Toys R Us gift cards
8 deals, steals and freebies for Earth Day 2018
Earth Day shopping all year? REI aims to make it happen
More Shopping
Top Stories
15-year-old charged in crash that killed 2 Cumberland Co. teens
Harnett County deputy shot in face discharged from hospital
Boy trapped underwater for 9 minutes in Myrtle Beach resort pool
Woman says Delta workers tied her to wheelchair with blanket
Woman accused of trying to abduct babies from hospitals speaks out
What is an 'incel,' term Toronto van suspect used?
Military sex assault reports jump 10 percent
Audi recalls about 1.2M vehicles
Show More
Dad says he turned in son after he confessed to stealing a gun
Gas prices aren't coming down any time soon
White artist's paintings of black subjects provokes big debate at Raleigh museum
Black women claim they were discriminated against at golf club
Hoops panel says ban cheats, end 1-and-done
More News