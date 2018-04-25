Two goats, 13 chickens dead in fire at Carrboro barn that was also operating as daycare

An investigation is underway in Orange County after a barn caught fire. (WTVD)

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
An investigation is underway in Orange County after a barn caught fire, killing two goats and 13 chickens.

Authorities say the barn was also operating as a daycare.

It happened in the 200 block of Old Fayetteville Road in Carrboro around 5 a.m.



State Bureau of Investigation agents were out in the area all day investigating and using a K9. Canines are typically used to sniff out accelerants.

Authorities are not yet saying whether the fire is suspicious.


This all comes amidst a months-long heated disputed between the director of the daycare and the property owner.

ABC11 talked to both Shelley Welch -- the founder and director of Wildflower Preschool & Kindergarten -- and Marilyn Kille, who owns the barn and surrounding land.

Court records show the two were in court just this week. Welch was convicted of trespassing on Kille's land and Kille was convicted of simple assault.

That stemmed from an incident that happened outside the barn earlier this year.

Kille said Wednesday that the barn was built in her husband's honor after he died 24 years ago.
