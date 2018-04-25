One confirmed dead in Hyco Lake boating incident

One person is dead after what the Person County Sheriff called a boating accident Wednesday.

It happened at Hyco Lake, off of McGhees Mill Road.

Sheriff Dewey Jones said one person is confirmed dead and there could be a second victim. Jones told ABC11 he was en route to the scene.

The incident happened near the Person County-Caswell County line.

The incident remains under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drowningperson county newsboat accidentRoxboroPerson County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Car crashes into back of Durham home
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018
Places to visit in the Triangle if you are a caregiver for a loved one
Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash in Fayetteville identified
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Show More
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
More News