FAYETTEVILLE NEWS

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Fayetteville home

EMBED </>More Videos

One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting early Thursday morning. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting early Thursday morning.

Fayetteville police said the incident happened just after midnight in the 6500 block of Saint Louis Street.

Investigators said the suspect(s) fired a gun into the home from the road, striking two people.

One victim died, while the other was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Their identities have yet to be released.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Those with information are asked to call Detective A. Caldwell with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 366-5853 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

A cash reward of up to $1,000 if offered for information that helps lead to an arrest.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingfatal shootingFayettevillefayetteville newsfayetteville police departmentFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAYETTEVILLE NEWS
Police: Fayetteville gas station clerk shoots would-be robber
Man's body found near Fayetteville intersection
Fayetteville power outage cause fixed, lights coming back on
Man turns himself in for 2017 homicide at Fayetteville Motel 6
More fayetteville news
Top Stories
Boy swept away by wave in Outer Banks was from New Hampshire
American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at RDU
Transgender inmate sues prison over witchcraft rights
Ex-reality TV star says Wake County teacher's assistant injured her son
Raleigh police arrest man accused of tasing employee, robbing store
Man shot in Wendell home; suspects on loose
Oh, Yeezus: Trump and Kanye West trade Twitter love
VA nominee Ronny Jackson withdraws from consideration
Show More
2 seriously injured during head-on crash in Raleigh
Prince William to serve as Prince Harry's best man
Police: Fayetteville gas station clerk shoots would-be robber
One confirmed dead in Hyco Lake boating incident
Pastor who lost wife in fatal attack, burned home testifies in court
More News