1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting early Thursday morning.
Fayetteville police said the incident happened just after midnight in the 6500 block of Saint Louis Street.
Investigators said the suspect(s) fired a gun into the home from the road, striking two people.
One victim died, while the other was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Their identities have yet to be released.
Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.
Those with information are asked to call Detective A. Caldwell with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 366-5853 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
A cash reward of up to $1,000 if offered for information that helps lead to an arrest.