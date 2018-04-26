Wendell police: Suspects forcefully entered home, shot man

WENDELL (WTVD) --
Wendell police are searching for the suspects responsible for shooting a man early Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Luster Leaf Place.

When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Tamarcus Lamonte Davis suffering from a gunshot wound.

Another adult and two children were also found inside but were not injured.

Investigators said the suspects forced their way into the home, confronted Davis, and then fled the scene.

Davis was transported to Wake Med for treatment of his injuries.
