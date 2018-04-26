  • LIVE VIDEO The jury has reached a verdict in the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial
RUNNING

Texas town holds .5K - not 5K - for underachievers

EMBED </>More Videos

Instead of slogging through all 3.1 miles of a typical 5K, "fellow underachievers" will gather in Boerne May 5 to run what amounts to 0.31 miles, or 1,640.42 feet. (Shutterstock)

By Alex Meier
BOERNE, Texas --
One Texas town is holding a .5K next month - and no, that decimal point is not a typo.

Instead of slogging through all 3.1 miles of a typical 5K, "fellow underachievers" will gather in Boerne May 5 to run what amounts to 0.31 miles, or 1,640.42 feet.

That's roughly the length of three New York City subway trains.

"A possibly fully staffed, or not staffed at all, (a) medical tent will be in place, you know, just in case. 546 yards is nothing to take too lightly," the event's Facebook description reads.

Of course, beer will be provided, and participants get a free pint at the start of the race. Finishers will also receive a "pretentious" 0.5k sticker to put on their windshields.

In case runners get tired, a coffee and donut station will be set up at the halfway point for carb-loading and energy. This is also the designated smoking area.

Want to join the, uh, race? Unfortunately, the event is full.

"We are as surprised as you are - we really had no idea we would have this many people sign up," organizers wrote on the sign-in page.

All proceeds will benefit a local charity.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsrunningTexas
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RUNNING
Everything you need to know: Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon
Creative ways to treat yourself on Valentine's Day
Krispy Kreme race challenges running and eating skills
Cam Newton doesn't plan to stop running ball anytime soon
More running
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Here's what you need to know to navigate Brewgaloo
2018 spring Dogwood Festival underway in Fayetteville
Poster for Elvis North Carolina show sells for over $42,000
Thousands come out for annual Walk to Defeat ALS
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Bill Cosby found guilty on all sex assault charges
Suspect's sister charged as accessory in fire that killed pastor's wife
Ford getting rid of all its cars but 2
Boy swept away by wave in Outer Banks was from New Hampshire
Here's what you need to know to navigate Brewgaloo
Senate votes 57-42 to confirm CIA Director Mike Pompeo to be Trump's second secretary of state
Subway closing 500 stores in US
Orange Co. deputies investigating second domestic death in 6 months
Show More
Suspects charged in attempted robbery at Fayetteville gas station
American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at RDU
Chubb ready for NFL Draft - don't expect any tears
Here's the Panthers philosophy ahead of the NFL draft
Transgender inmate sues prison over witchcraft rights
More News