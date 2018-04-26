COMMUNITY & EVENTS

City of Raleigh's Fourth of July fireworks are changing location

The City of Raleigh is changing up its location for the Fourth of July fireworks this year. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The City of Raleigh is changing up its location for the Fourth of July fireworks this year.

City officials say the change is to "improve the overall viewing experience."

For 2018, the annual event will move back to the fairgrounds-area location.

"The decision to change the location of the fireworks was in large part due to the changing skyline caused by construction and equipment in Downtown Raleigh," city officials said in a news release.

This year, all fireworks will be launched from the Varsity Lot at North Carolina State University, which is adjacent to PNC Arena, Carter-Finley Stadium, and the N.C. State fairgrounds.

Officials say there are no major visual obstructions in the vicinity so the fireworks can be viewed from all directions. They said there will also be ample parking and restroom amenities.

PNC Arena will open gates at 6 p.m. and fireworks are scheduled to launch at 9:30 p.m.

Parking at PNC Arena will be free and open to the public.

Raleigh police officers will be on hand to assist with traffic control and help maintain a family-friendly atmosphere. In the event of inclement weather on July 4, the event will be moved to July 5.
