Renting in Raleigh: What will $1,200 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Raleigh if you're on a budget of $1,200 / month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
430 Allister Drive (Six Forks)
Listed at $1,137 / month, this 722-square-foot studio apartment is located at 430 Allister Drive.
The apartment features both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances, a patio and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center, a residents lounge, storage space and outdoor space.
Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
201 Park at North Hills St. (Falls of Neuse)
Next, there's this apartment located at 201 Park at North Hills St. It's listed for $1,131 / month for its 601-square-feet of space.
The building features garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space, secured entry and a business center. In the apartment, there are high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
650 West North St. (Hillsborough)
Here's a 540-square-foot studio apartment at 650 West North St. (at Glenwood Avenue & W North Street) that's going for $1,114 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, a ceiling fan and granite countertops. Building amenities include outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space and a residents lounge. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
