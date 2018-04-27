DURHAM COUNTY NEWS

1 fatally shot during home invasion near Durham elementary school

The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found fatally shot Thursday night. (WTVD)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
The Durham County Sheriff's Office and the Durham Police Department are investigating after a person was found fatally shot Thursday night.

Authorities said they received the call around 11:30 p.m. about a possible home invasion in the 1900 block of Torredge Road near Little River Elementary School and Durham Technical Community College.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim dead from an apparent gunshot wound.



A witness told authorities that the suspect may still be in the area and a search with police assistant ensued.

Deputies then found the suspect and took him into custody.

The victim's identity had yet to be released.
