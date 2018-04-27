Did you know there's an ice cream factory on NC State's campus?

Ice cream doesn't get any more local than the flavors from NC State's Howling Cow.
Located on campus, Howling Cow has been serving up the treat for more than 50 years. Made from cows right outside of the factory, Howling Cow is part of the university's Department of Food, Bioprocessing and Nutrition Science's program.
Where Can You Buy Howling Cow Ice Cream?
Creamery Shop in D.H. Library
Hand-scooped cups and cones, sundaes and milkshakes
Bragaw C-Store
Packaged pints
Wolf Village Apartments
Packaged Pints
Honors Village C-Store
Packaged Pints
Common Grounds Cafe at Hunt Library
Hand-scooped cups and cones, sundaes and milkshakes
Talley Market at Talley Student Center
Hand-scooped cups and cones, sundaes and milkshakes
Related Topics:
foodnc statenc state universityraleigh news
foodnc statenc state universityraleigh news