Alamance County man accused of stabbing mother to death

HAW RIVER, N.C. (WTVD) --
An Alamance County man is accused of stabbing his mother to death in their home.

According to the sheriff's office, 29-year-old Jeremiah Paul Walsh called police early Friday morning and said he stabbed his mother.

When officers arrived at the home on Freshwater Road in Haw River, they found the man with a significant amount of blood on his hands and arms.

They also found the man's mother -- 57-year-old Karla Gail Arnold -- dead in a bedroom.

The medical examiner ruled the cause of death as multiple stab wounds.

Walsh is charged with first-degree murder.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Car crashes into back of Durham home
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018
Places to visit in the Triangle if you are a caregiver for a loved one
Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash in Fayetteville identified
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Show More
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
More News