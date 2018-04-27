Family of S.C. woman who died after medical emergency during American Airlines flight files lawsuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. --
The family of a South Carolina woman who died after suffering a medical emergency during an American Airlines flight has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the airline.

Relatives of 25-year-old Brittany Oswell filed a federal lawsuit in South Carolina earlier this month. The complaint says Oswell suffered an embolism while on a 2016 American flight from Honolulu to Dallas.

According to the lawsuit, a doctor on the flight told the crew to land so Oswell could get medical treatment. The suit accuses the airline of negligence, saying the crew wouldn't land and that an onboard defibrillator and blood pressure cuffs didn't work.

Oswell died several days later at a Dallas hospital.

In a statement, American told The Associated Press the company was looking into details of the case.
