NC State graduate with famous racing name to compete at Pirelli World Challenge

For Jarett Andretti, racing is in his blood. He grew up around the track.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
This weekend some of the best professional race drivers will be at the Virginia International Raceway competing at the Pirelli World Challenge.

One of those racers is NC State graduate Jarett Andretti.



He is part of a family of racers, he is the son of John, nephew of Mario and is related to Aldo, Michael and Marco Andretti.

Jarett Andretti's interest in the sport didn't spark until he was 17, when his father stopped racing.

Andretti's interest continued through college. At NC State he would go to class Monday through Wednesday, travel to Charlotte, pick up his dad and then continue on to Indiana, race for the weekend then back to Raleigh for class on Monday.

Now Andretti, who races full time, says he couldn't imagine not being a part of the family legacy.

