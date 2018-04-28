FOOD & DRINK

Looking to splurge? Here are Raleigh's top modern American restaurants

Photo: Megan S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to satisfy your appetite for modern American fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end modern American restaurants around Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a list that you won't want to miss.

1. Second Empire Restaurant and Tavern



Photo: Roger M./Yelp

Topping the list is Second Empire Restaurant And Tavern, located at 330 Hillsborough St. in North Central. Housed inside a restored historical home, Second Empire features an award-winning wine list and a rotating menu that reflects seasonal offerings. Yelpers have given it 4.5 stars out of 359 reviews, making it the highest-rated modern American restaurant in Raleigh.

2. Stanbury



Photo: Alicia X./Yelp

Next up is Mordecai's Stanbury, situated at 938 N. Blount St. With 4.5 stars out of 230 reviews on Yelp, the modern American spot has proven to be a local favorite. Diners can indulge in offerings that include North Carolina fried whole bass, seared scallops, ribeye and more.

3. Crawford & Son



PHOTO: HOLLY L./YELP

Mordecai has another highly ranked restaurant with Crawford & Son, located at 618 N. Person St., with Yelpers giving the eatery 4.5 stars out of 122 reviews. Look for entrees that include spring vegetables, olive oil-poached sea bass, crispy pork cutlet and beef short rib. "Southern food at its finest," said one Yelp reviewer.

4. Mandolin



Photo: Kong L./Yelp

Over at 2519 Fairview Rd. in Five Points, look for Mandolin, which specializes in modern takes on classic Southern fare. The restaurant, which has garnered four stars out of 259 Yelp reviews, offers rotating seasonal menus made with local ingredients. Diners can expect offerings such as grilled North Carolina black bass with charred leek glaze and grilled broccolini, a duck confit salad with frisee and bacon lardons and local oysters on the half shell.

5. Royale



Photo: Will J./Yelp

Over in downtown Raleigh's City Market at 200 E. Martin St., check out French-American bistro Royale, which has earned four stars out of 89 reviews on Yelp. The restaurant features a menu that changes daily, with offerings like steak tartare with egg yolk and wholegrain mustard; grilled octopus with peanut romesco crispy potatoes and jalepeno crema; and a half rack of lamb with Greek salad and toasted cumin yogurt.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineRaleigh
FOOD & DRINK
Your guide to North Raleigh's top 5 businesses, offering sushi, smoothies and more
Yum! Krispy Kreme releases summer-themed doughnut flavors
Want steak? Here are Raleigh's top 3 places to satisfy your cravings
New wine shop Drink opens in Raleigh with an ever-changing selection
VIRAL: Woman finds maggots in jerk chicken dish from FL restaurant
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Car crashes into back of Durham home
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018
Places to visit in the Triangle if you are a caregiver for a loved one
Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash in Fayetteville identified
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Show More
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
More News