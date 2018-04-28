Girl battling health issues gets new bike before 'Tour de Triangle'

For 6-year-old Anna Kate Hassler, Saturday is a day she's going to remember for a long time."I was excited to ride it and I liked it because it was pretty," she said.With help from Rally Cycling, Anna Kate received a bike prior to the "Tour de Triangle" ride Saturday."Seeing her get that bike was a lot of fun I know that she will enjoy learning to ride it," said her mother, Kimberly Hassler.Riding a bike is a task Anna Kate can tackle now. A year ago she was dealing with something much bigger.She started having seizures at age 1 and then had brain surgery at 5.A silver lining to that surgery, she received two grants from the United HealthCare Children's Foundation to help pay the medical bills.Now the family is participating in the "Tour de Triangle" to pay it forward and help raise money for the next child who needs a grant.