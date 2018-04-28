NFL stars in Raleigh for Tye Smith's 'Simple Greatness' youth football clinic

“It shows them that they are just normal people like any of us. They just regular guys. They may be superstars and stuff like that but at the end of the day they are still human." @TyeSmithCB response to hosting his first youth camp in #Raleigh #ABC11 @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/vWASHavrrp — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) April 28, 2018

On Saturday at St. Augustine's University, Tennessee Titan cornerback and Wakefield High School graduate Tye Smith hosted a youth football clinic to give back to the community he was raised in.Smith's "Simple Greatness" clinic is a part of an entire Community Giveback weekend.Smith was in great company, with many NFL players including Todd Gurley of the Rams, and Jamison Crowder and Keith Marshall of the Redskins."I came from the same city that these kids came from. Being able to come back and give back and show them like players around the league who also come from different places but they all come to Raleigh, North Carolina," Smith said. "It shows them that they are just normal people like any of us. They're just regular guys. They may be superstars and stuff like that, but at the end of the day, they are still human."Smith said it's important to show the youth that NFL players are just like they are.He said Simple Greatness to him means, "It can't be measured. It means heart, dedication. It's all the unmentionables that we as a society overlook because we look so much at things we can measure."