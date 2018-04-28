SOCIETY

For Durham teen with epilepsy, senior prom takes on special meaning

EMBED </>More Videos

She's telling her own story online, with a blog and a YouTube channel. (WTVD)

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
The senior prom's an occasion that many students embrace and enjoy. This year, it means a lot more to epilepsy patient Abbey Mayer.

"I've been handling it for four years now, so it's kind of what I've been used to," she told ABC11 on the morning before her prom.

She's telling her own story online, with a blog and a YouTube channel. She's had a series of brain surgeries since the day her doctor identified epilepsy as the cause of symptoms that concerned her and her family. Now, right after the end of her prom, she will travel to Cleveland for care by a specialist.

"I'm allowed to go to my prom, and then the next day I leave because I have a Monday 8 a.m. appointment," Abbey said. "I'm supposed to be graduating. I'm not graduating this year, but on Senior Night they treated me like I was a senior, like all the other seniors."

Abbey, an athlete who coaches and plays lacrosse, knows she's not the only teenager living with epilepsy: "And I think people don't understand that it's hard to deal with and it does take a toll on someone's entire life."

She hopes everyone who reads this story, watches her video or reads her blog will take time to learn more about epilepsy. Those with concerns about apparent symptoms should see a doctor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychildren's healthpromdurham county newsteenDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Garner craft beer brewer cancer-free - just in time for Brewgaloo
At 110 years old, Avicia Thorpe has seen 19 presidents take office
Prince William, Kate announce royal baby's name
Meet the once nearly deaf cello player turned music prodigy
More Society
Top Stories
Thousands pack Raleigh for annual Brewgaloo festival
Driver fatally struck by car in Cary identified as Chapel Hill man
One person injured when jet skis collide on Falls Lake
Raleigh rescuers pull 3 people out of Neuse River after canoe capsizes
More tech companies ditch handgun emoji for water gun
N.C. State sets school record for number of players drafted
Terminally ill British boy dies after being taken off life support: Father
Four Oaks man charged after shootout with Wayne Co. deputies
Show More
Panthers add a tight end, then get defensive in NFL Draft
NFL stars in Raleigh for Tye Smith's 'Simple Greatness' youth football clinic
18-year-old charged with murder in grandmother's death
Here's what you need to know to navigate Brewgaloo
Good Samaritan becomes apparent road rage victim in Alamance County
More News