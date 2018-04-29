Second body pulled from Hyco Lake after empty boat found floating in water

EMBED </>More Videos

Two bodies have been pulled from a lake after an empty boat was found floating in the water (WTVD)

Two bodies have been pulled from a Person County lake after an empty boat was found floating in the water on Wednesday.

A woman's body was pulled from Hyco Lake that evening. A man's body was recovered Sunday afternoon.

The empty boat was found just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The man who called police said he found the boat floating in the middle of the lake with no one in it.

The man towed it back to shore and tied it to a dock.

The man said there was no clothing in the water around the boat and there was no sign that anyone had been inside it.

About an hour later, a woman's body was pulled from the lake. She was later identified as Jill Caldwell of Yanceyville.

The Person County Sheriff's Office along with the Person County Rescue Squad, Vance County Rescue Squad, Durham County Sheriff's Office Search and Recovery Team, NC Wildlife and the NC Highway Patrol helicopter assisted in the search for the man -- later identified as Thomas Smith of Mebane.

His body was recovered on Sunday just before 1:30 p.m.

The accident is under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
water rescuedrowningPerson County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Update: 3 arrested in Hoke County shooting that left 26-year-old father dead
Myrtle Beach city officials warn people to leave sea turtles alone
We asked, you answered: What's your favorite thing about the Dogwood Festival?
Love long drives and dogs? This organization is for you
Search underway in SC for NC woman missing 23 years
US says crossing is full before caravan of 200 migrants arrives to seek asylum
NRA bans weapons during Pence appearance
Sprint, T-Mobile to combine, companies announce
Show More
Durham Police: 35-year-old woman injured during shooting on Springdale Drive
Rogue cat named Pepper rescued after running loose in JFK Airport
Red Wolf pup dies one week after NC Museum of Life and Science welcomes new litter
Beddingfield High School chorus group involved in bus crash
Thousands pack Raleigh for annual Brewgaloo festival
More News