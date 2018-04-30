UPDATE: Body of boy swept away by wave at Outer Banks beach has been found

EMBED </>More Videos

A "tragic accident" happened Wednesday afternoon in the Outer Banks after a 4-year-old boy was swept away by a wave, Kitty Hawk Police said. (WTVD)

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Kitty Hawk Police Department has confirmed that the body of the New Hampshire boy who was swept away by a wave at the Outer Banks has been found.



Kitty Hawk police said that the Currituck County Sheriff's Office located the body of Wesley Belisle at 7:40 a.m. on Carova Beach in Currituck County.

"We hope that the outpouring of compassion and offers of support, thoughts and prayers to the Belisle family from people all over the world can bring them some amount of solace in this time of tremendous grief," said Kitty Hawk Police Chief Joel C. Johnson.

Police said that Wesley's family has been notified and are in the process of making arrangements for his body to be transported back to New Hampshire.

Original article: 'Tragic accident' in Outer Banks after wave sweeps New Hampshire boy away
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
water rescuechild deathdrowningbeachesnorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Raleigh teen dies from injuries after jet skis collide on Falls Lake
How a vacant industrial building became the new Raleigh Union Station
SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside the new Raleigh Union Station
Man accused of killing China Wok restaurant owner appears in court
Date set for embezzlement trial of former Wake Register of Deeds
I-Team: Drones fly dangerously close to planes in NC airspace
3 arrested in Hoke County shooting that left 26-year-old father dead
10-year-old boy found dead inside dryer of Texas complex
Show More
DNA mistake pegged Oregon man as 'Golden State Killer'
Railroad companies offering $25K signing bonus, according to report
Cosby juror speaks about guilty verdict
Double Kabul suicide bombing kills 25, including 9 reporters
Myrtle Beach city officials warn people to leave sea turtles alone
More News