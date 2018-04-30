Man accused of killing China Wok restaurant owner appears in court

The man accused of killing a Durham restaurant owner earlier this month appeared in court for the first time Monday.Maurice Owen Wiley, Jr., 28,He is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted first-degree burglary, six counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle or residence causing serious bodily injury and six counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle or residence.Police arrested Wiley 12 days after the death of Hong Zheng.He was attacked and shot to death in his driveway in the 4600 block of Carlton Crossing Drive on April 15.Wiley's father told ABC11 after court: "I'm devastated. I'm devastated, because I know my son!"