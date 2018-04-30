CRIME

Man accused of killing pastor's wife in Warren County home invasion pleads guilty

Kevin Munn, 30, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of murder. (WTVD)

VANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man accused in the murder of a pastor's wife during a Warren County home invasion, as well as the murder of a businessman in Vance County, has pleaded guilty in both crimes.

Kevin Munn, 30, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of murder in the deaths of 76-year-old Nancy Alford and Vance County businessman James Ellington Jr.

As part of the plea agreement, the district attorney's office said Munn will cooperate with authorities regarding the investigation of the other suspects involved in the cases.

In exchange, Munn will receive two consecutive life sentences in prison.

Alford was killed and her husband was hospitalized after a home invasion and fire at their home overlooking Lake Gaston last month.

Prior to the fire, the intruder forced Alford to drive to a bank in Roanoke Rapids and withdraw money.

Her husband, the Rev. John Alford, narrowly escaped.

He was in court Monday to witness Munn pleading guilty.

