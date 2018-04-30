Woman fatally stabbed in Fayetteville's College Lakes Park

On the scene of a stabbing that happened at a park in broad daylight. One woman is dead. @FayettevillePD investigators are on the scene and tell me “this was not a random act.”#ABC11 pic.twitter.com/lhjIdFuWsr — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) April 30, 2018

This daycare is just steps away from where the woman was fatally stabbed. The owner tells me she was outside with the children when it happened. She took them in once she heard the commotion. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/TF3un6p120 — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) April 30, 2018

Fayetteville police said a woman was fatally stabbed during an altercation at College Lakes Park in the area of Rosehill Road and Tranquil Drive on Monday.She was rushed to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition, where she died from her injuries.Police said officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the park at 3:32 p.m.One or two people became involved in a physical altercation with the victim, police said, and during the struggle, the woman was stabbed."Preliminary investigations have revealed this was not a random act. It appears there were at least four persons involved in this incident," said Fayetteville police Lt. Gary Womble.The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of family members.A homicide investigation is ongoing."That could have been me. That could have been another one of my neighbors. That could have been anybody," said resident Joy Moseley who lives right across the street from the park."I was thinking this neighborhood was safe and now you hear about this happening across the street. That's definitely going to change a lot for me," Moseley said.Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.