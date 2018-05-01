FBI alert: Predator sending packages to girls at their schools

EMBED </>More Videos

The FBI has issued a predator alert for families in the Southeast after prosecutors said unsolicited packages have been sent to elementary-aged girls. (WTVD)

ANDALUSIA, Ala. --
The FBI has issued a predator alert for families in the Southeast after prosecutors said unsolicited packages have been sent to elementary-aged girls that were addressed to them in care of their elementary school.

FBI agents are trying to figure out who is responsible for sending out more than 50 packages.

So far, dozens of students in several states, including South Carolina and Virginia, have received the parcels WSOC reports.

They contain food and a letter signed by someone named "Atur Bhuck."

In Alabama, the Covington County District Attorney's Office said that two Phenix City girls received the packages.

"It freaked me out again to know it wasn't isolated," Jena Willingham said. "She (her daughter) wasn't the only one. There were lots of girls he was doing this to. I think the other kids were getting theirs at school, but ours came to our house."

"Bhuck" wrote he was 14-years-old, mentally disabled, and a target of bullying.

He asked the girls to reply to him at two email addresses.

The FBI said one email account appeared to originate from Houston.

Agents are urging parents to call police if their child receives a similar package.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
FBIcrimechildrenAlabama
Top Stories
19-year-old charged in fatal stabbing at Fayetteville park
Report: Woman 'eaten alive' by scabies in Georgia nursing home
North Carolina Community College System names new president
'City of stumps?' Raleigh residents frustrated over Crabtree Valley Mall traffic plan
Slips, trips, and falls: 9 tips to help prevent them all
Volunteers carry NC veteran who couldn't walk to wife's grave
WCPSS leaders to discuss budget, superintendent search
Woman fatally stabbed in Fayetteville's College Lakes Park
Show More
Lost for days, hungry trucker never touched his load of potato chips
Dozens in Orange County take sides over big Confederate flag on US 70
Charlotte conductor to perform at royal wedding
TSA: Man arrested at airport for smuggling knife inside shampoo
Sheriff's Office: Mom knew about girl's sexual relationship with coach
More News