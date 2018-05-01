FBI alert: Predator sending packages to girls at their schools

ANDALUSIA, Ala. --The FBI has issued a predator alert for families in the Southeast after prosecutors said unsolicited packages have been sent to elementary-aged girls that were addressed to them in care of their elementary school.
FBI agents are trying to figure out who is responsible for sending out more than 50 packages.
So far, dozens of students in several states, including South Carolina and Virginia, have received the parcels WSOC reports.
They contain food and a letter signed by someone named "Atur Bhuck."
In Alabama, the Covington County District Attorney's Office said that two Phenix City girls received the packages.
"It freaked me out again to know it wasn't isolated," Jena Willingham said. "She (her daughter) wasn't the only one. There were lots of girls he was doing this to. I think the other kids were getting theirs at school, but ours came to our house."
"Bhuck" wrote he was 14-years-old, mentally disabled, and a target of bullying.
He asked the girls to reply to him at two email addresses.
The FBI said one email account appeared to originate from Houston.
Agents are urging parents to call police if their child receives a similar package.