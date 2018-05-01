19-year-old charged in fatal stabbing at Fayetteville's College Lakes Park

EMBED </>More Videos

Fayetteville police have arrested a suspect accused of fatally stabbing a woman. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police have arrested the suspect accused of fatally stabbing a woman during an altercation Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday, officers said 19-year-old Jamesha Sparrow was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at College Lakes Park in the area of Rosehill Road and Tranquil Drive.

EMBED More News Videos

A woman was fatally stabbed in a Fayetteville park, and police say it was not a random incident.

Woman fatally stabbed in Fayetteville park
Fayetteville police said a woman was fatally stabbed during an altercation at College Lakes Park in the area of Rosehill Road and Tranquil Drive on Monday.


Officials said the victim, 36-year-old Amanda Rollins, was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition, where she died from her injuries.

Reports suggest three people became involved in a physical altercation with Rollins, and during the struggle, she was stabbed.

Sparrow was booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $350,000 secured bond.

Officers said the crime was not random and that the two women knew each other prior to the altercation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingwoman killedfayetteville newsFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
UNC student explains why she defaced Silent Sam monument
Wake County BOE approves budget with $58.9M in increased funding
Police: Cary teen with machete threatens to cut off neighbor's head
Police: 3 young children drink vodka while left home alone
Fire chief in Johnston County charged with insurance fraud
Man shot near downtown Durham bus station
Fayetteville mom charged with murder, neglect of disabled daughter
Spring Lake business owner shot dead at his mailbox, police say
Show More
23-year-old woman charged in fatal Raleigh stabbing
Float your cares away with salt-water therapy
Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., wife welcome baby girl
Cary resident blames careless neighbors for injured swan
Ex-NC State lineman Carlos Gray found shot to death
More News