Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., wife welcome baby girl

She’s finally here! @DaleJr and I are officially parents to a beautiful baby girl, Isla Rose Earnhardt. It feels like a dream. The best dream ever. 💕 — Amy Earnhardt (@AmyEarnhardt) May 1, 2018

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is officially a dad!The former NASCAR driver and his wife Amy announced the arrival of their baby girl, Isla Rose Earnhardt., in a Twitter post on Tuesday morning.Amy tweeted, "It feels like a dream. The best dream ever."The new family of three received a lot of love from friends in a video that was posted on Dale's Facebook page.The baby was originally due on Wednesday but came a day early.