SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WTVD) --The Frying Pan Tower was built about 35 miles off the North Carolina coast in 1964 as a Coast Guard Lighthouse to help boats navigate away from the shallow Frying Pan Shoals located nearby.
Guardsmen lived in the tower full-time until the 1970s. GPS made the tower obsolete and it sat abandoned for years until the government auctioned it off in 2010 to Charlotte Software Engineer Richard Neal for $85,000.
Neal had to purchase the tower sight unseen and had no idea what he would do with it. He only knew he loved it.
"This is so much of so many people's history from this region and other areas that have grown up out on the water," Neal said. "Even myself, an Oklahoma boy that hadn't spent much time on water fell in love with it the first time I came out here."
Neal said visitors range from divers and fisherman to those seeking adventure and solitude.
He spent two years renovating the structure with volunteers and it is now a bed and breakfast unlike any other in the world.
"It has eight bedrooms, one crew room, can take 11 or 12 guests," Neal said. "It has hammocks on top if you want to sleep looking at the milky way. It has Internet, hot and cold water, a full stainless steel kitchen. You can do anything you want out here. Most of the time you just hang out and enjoy the beauty of it."