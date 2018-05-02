Man said he broke into California Taco Bell because he was drunk, hungry

EMBED </>More Videos

A man broke into a fast-food restaurant in Pasadena to eat taco shells because he said he was drunk and hungry. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PASADENA, Calif. --
A man broke into a fast-food restaurant in Pasadena, California, to eat taco shells because he said he was drunk and hungry.

Jose Cruz, 22, confessed to officers when he turned himself in at the police station.

He said he broke into the Taco Bell on Fair Oaks Avenue. After the early morning break-in, he said he snacked on taco shells.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

He was arrested and faces commercial burglary charges.

Cruz is held on $20,000 bail.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
break-inalcoholtaco belltacosfast food restaurantPasadenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Former Coast Guard tower is now B&B off NC coast
Morrisville parents sound off about school proximity
CDC: Illnesses from tick, mosquito, flea bites have tripled
1-year-old hospitalized after beating at Indiana day care
Vet accused of smuggling heroin in puppies to NYC
NJ woman pleads guilty to killing husband with fire extinguisher
Family remembers slain grandmother as 'energetic, full of life'
Vigil held for Fayetteville woman murdered 4 years ago
Show More
Police: 3 young children drink vodka while left home alone
Spring Lake business owner shot dead at his mailbox, police say
UNC student explains why she defaced Silent Sam monument
Police: Cary teen with machete threatens to cut off neighbor's head
Fire chief in Johnston County charged with insurance fraud
More News